Allied Orion Group to Develop 350-Unit Apartment Community in Austin
AUSTIN, TEXAS — Houston-based Allied Orion Group will develop a 350-unit apartment community within Whisper Valley, a 2,067-acre master-planned community on the east side of Austin by master developer Taurus Investment Holdings. Designed by The Sage Group, Evergreen at Whisper Valley will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool with cabanas, fitness center, clubhouse with a game room and catering kitchen, grilling areas with gazebos, a dog park with an agility course, business center and a beer garden. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023, with the first units being delivered in the second quarter of 2024.
