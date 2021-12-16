REBusinessOnline

Allied Orion Group to Develop 350-Unit Apartment Community in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Houston-based Allied Orion Group will develop a 350-unit apartment community within Whisper Valley, a 2,067-acre master-planned community on the east side of Austin by master developer Taurus Investment Holdings. Designed by The Sage Group, Evergreen at Whisper Valley will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities will include a pool with cabanas, fitness center, clubhouse with a game room and catering kitchen, grilling areas with gazebos, a dog park with an agility course, business center and a beer garden. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023, with the first units being delivered in the second quarter of 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  