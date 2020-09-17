Allied Orion Nears Completion of 360-Unit Southbrook Multifamily Project in Metro Austin
LEANDER, TEXAS — Locally based developer Allied Orion Group is nearing completion on The Southbrook, a 360-unit multifamily project that will be located in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. Designed by Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners Architects, the property will offer one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident lounge with billiards tables, dog park, courtyard and package delivery services. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in the fourth quarter.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.