Allied Orion Nears Completion of 360-Unit Southbrook Multifamily Project in Metro Austin

Pictured is the resident clubhouse at The Southbrook, a new 360-unit community in Leander by Houston-based Allied Orion Group.

LEANDER, TEXAS — Locally based developer Allied Orion Group is nearing completion on The Southbrook, a 360-unit multifamily project that will be located in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. Designed by Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners Architects, the property will offer one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident lounge with billiards tables, dog park, courtyard and package delivery services. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in the fourth quarter.