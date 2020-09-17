REBusinessOnline

Allied Orion Nears Completion of 360-Unit Southbrook Multifamily Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Texas

The-Southbrook-Leander

Pictured is the resident clubhouse at The Southbrook, a new 360-unit community in Leander by Houston-based Allied Orion Group.

LEANDER, TEXAS — Locally based developer Allied Orion Group is nearing completion on The Southbrook, a 360-unit multifamily project that will be located in the northern Austin suburb of Leander. Designed by Dallas-based Humphreys & Partners Architects, the property will offer one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident lounge with billiards tables, dog park, courtyard and package delivery services. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in the fourth quarter.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
23
Webinar: Package Management — Best Practices for On- and Off-Campus Student Housing in the COVID-19 Era
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  