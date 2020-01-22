Allied Orion Sells 281-Unit Beacon at Buffalo Pointe Apartments in Houston

HOUSTON — Locally based multifamily development and management firm Allied Orion Group has sold The Beacon at Buffalo Pointe, a 281-unit apartment community located near the Texas Medical Center in Houston. Built on 32.4 acres in 2017, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units averaging 862 square feet. Amenities include a pool with a sundeck and cabanas, outdoor grilling areas, a fitness center, demonstration kitchen and coffee bar, a dog park and concierge service. Chris Curry, Todd Marix and Bailey Crowell of JLL represented Allied Orion in the transaction and procured the buyer, Morgan Group Inc.