HOUSTON — Allied Plastic Supply LLC has signed a 24,000-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. According to showcase.com, the property at 5250 N. Sam Houston Parkway W was built in 2007 and features 24-foot clear heights. Garret Geaccone of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Prologis, in the lease negotiations. Joe Berwick of JLL represented the tenant, which provides custom plastic fabrication services.