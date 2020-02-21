Allied Stone Signs 226,000 SF Industrial Lease at Eagle Park 20/35 in Metro Dallas

DESOTO, TEXAS — Allied Stone Inc., a provider of quartz, granite and marble countertops, has signed a 226,000-square-foot industrial lease at Eagle Park 20/35 in the southern Dallas suburb of DeSoto. The building spans 454,408 square feet, is situated off Interstate 35 and features a cross-dock configuration with 32-foot clear heights. Matt Dornak and Drew Feagin of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Ridgeline Property Group, in the lease negotiations.