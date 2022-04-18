REBusinessOnline

Allina Health Breaks Ground on Multi-Specialty Center, Primary Care Clinic in Lakeville, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Midwest, Minnesota

LAKEVILLE, MINN. — Allina Health has broken ground on a multi-specialty center and primary care clinic in Lakeville, about 20 miles south of Minneapolis. Together, the two projects total 100,000 square feet. The 75,000-square-foot multi-specialty center will house an ambulatory surgery center and provide residents with services such as orthopedics, oncology and women’s health. The 25,000-square-foot primary care clinic will be situated near Cedar Avenue and Dodd Road. Both projects are slated to open in summer 2023. Brian Bruggeman and Louis Suarez of Colliers represented Allina Health in its site selection.

