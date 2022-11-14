REBusinessOnline

Allmodes Transport Signs 151,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Morristown, New Jersey

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Freight and logistics company Allmodes Transport has signed a 151,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 1 Cory Road in the Northern New Jersey community of Morristown. The 296,000-square-foot building offers 6.5 acres of combined car and trailer parking space and is currently 97 percent leased. New York-based Taconic Partners owns the building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  