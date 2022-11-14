Allmodes Transport Signs 151,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in Morristown, New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Freight and logistics company Allmodes Transport has signed a 151,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal at 1 Cory Road in the Northern New Jersey community of Morristown. The 296,000-square-foot building offers 6.5 acres of combined car and trailer parking space and is currently 97 percent leased. New York-based Taconic Partners owns the building.