Tuesday, February 11, 2025
5575-Tech-Center-Dr-Colorado-Springs-CO
Located in Colorado Springs, Colo., Tech Center VI offers 104,702 square feet of multi-tenant office space.
AcquisitionsColoradoOfficeWestern

Alloy Real Estate Capital Buys 104,702 SF Office Building in Colorado Springs

by Amy Works

COLORADO SPRINGS, CALIF. — Lafayette, Colo.-based Alloy Real Estate Capital has purchased Tech Center VI, a midrise office building at 5575 Tech Center Drive in Colorado Springs. Tech Center VI, an entity managed by Ogilvie Properties, sold the asset for $17.2 million. At the time of sale, the three-story 104,702-square-foot property was 97 percent leased to 17 tenants, most in the aerospace and defense contractor industries. Aaron Johnson, Jon Hendrickson and Mitch Veremeychik of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.    

