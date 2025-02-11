Alloy Real Estate Capital Buys 104,702 SF Office Building in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CALIF. — Lafayette, Colo.-based Alloy Real Estate Capital has purchased Tech Center VI, a midrise office building at 5575 Tech Center Drive in Colorado Springs. Tech Center VI, an entity managed by Ogilvie Properties, sold the asset for $17.2 million. At the time of sale, the three-story 104,702-square-foot property was 97 percent leased to 17 tenants, most in the aerospace and defense contractor industries. Aaron Johnson, Jon Hendrickson and Mitch Veremeychik of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.