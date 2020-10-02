Allstate Implements Restructuring Plan, Cuts 3,800 Jobs

The insurance giant maintains its headquarters in Northbrook, Ill.

NORTHBROOK, ILL. — In order to lower costs, The Allstate Corp. (NYSE: ALL) says it is implementing a restructuring plan that will impact roughly 3,800 employees primarily in claims, sales, service and support functions. The cuts, which make up about 8 percent of the company’s workforce, come as the insurer is consolidating and closing regional offices around the country, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Allstate expects to incur $290 million in restructuring charges, primarily for severance and employee benefits. It also expects to incur $80 million in real estate exit costs from office closures. The insurance giant is headquartered at 2775 Sanders Road in Northbrook, Ill. Its stock price closed at $92.26 per share Thursday, Oct. 1, down from $105.61 one year ago.