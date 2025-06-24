Allstate Ventures Begins Leasing 28-Story Apartment Building in New Rochelle, New York

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — Regional developer Allstate Ventures has begun leasing The Alary, a 28-story apartment building located north of New York City in New Rochelle. Designed by Fogarty Finger Architects, The Alary represents the final phase of a three-building development known as Westchester Place and offers 315 units in studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Indoor amenities include a fitness center, coworking spaces with private pods and conference rooms, a game room with a wet bar, sports simulator, children’s playroom and a sky lounge with a full-service bar. Outside, residents have access to a rooftop area with a pool, outdoor cinema, barbecue kitchens, fire pits and a dog park. Rents start at $2,150 per month for a studio apartment, and the first move-ins are scheduled to begin in July.