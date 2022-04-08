Allsteel to Open 24,000 SF Showroom in Chicago’s Fulton Market

The company will relocate to 345 N. Morgan St., a new office and retail building under development by Sterling Bay.

CHICAGO — Allsteel Inc., an Iowa-based furniture manufacturer, has unveiled plans to open a new 24,000-square-foot showroom in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The company plans to relocate from its current space at Merchandise Mart to 345 N. Morgan St. in the first quarter of 2023. Owner and developer Sterling Bay recently topped out the office and retail building, which is slated for completion later this summer. Chicago-based Partners by Design is the architect for Allsteel’s space.