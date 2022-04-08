REBusinessOnline

Allsteel to Open 24,000 SF Showroom in Chicago’s Fulton Market

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Retail

The company will relocate to 345 N. Morgan St., a new office and retail building under development by Sterling Bay.

CHICAGO — Allsteel Inc., an Iowa-based furniture manufacturer, has unveiled plans to open a new 24,000-square-foot showroom in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The company plans to relocate from its current space at Merchandise Mart to 345 N. Morgan St. in the first quarter of 2023. Owner and developer Sterling Bay recently topped out the office and retail building, which is slated for completion later this summer. Chicago-based Partners by Design is the architect for Allsteel’s space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
Apr
14
Webinar: What’s Ahead For Seniors Housing Staff, Leaders and HR: A Study on 2022 Business Priorities
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  