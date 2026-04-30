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IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

AllTerra Central Signs 22,413 SF Industrial Lease Expansion, Renewal in Southlake, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — AllTerra Central has signed a 22,413-square-foot industrial lease expansion and renewal in Southlake, located north of Fort Worth. The provider of surveying and mapping services now occupies the entire building at 545 Commerce St., which according to LoopNet Inc. was completed in 1996. Travis Smith of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Jon Skidmore, Andrew Gilbert and Keaton Brice of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Philadelphia-based Arden Group.

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