Ally Financial Signs 55,000 SF Office Lease at Schaumburg Towers in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — Ally Financial has signed a 55,000-square-foot office lease at Schaumburg Towers in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. Ally, a digital financial services company, will relocate from Itasca, where it currently occupies 44,000 square feet. Ally expects to take occupancy of its new space in the third quarter of 2022.

Located on American Lane, Schaumburg Towers is a two-building, 882,000-square-foot office complex. Owner America Landmark Properties has invested more than $20 million to renovate the property in the past few years. Steve Kling and David Florent of Colliers International represented ownership in the lease transaction, which brings the property’s occupancy up to 70 percent. Scott Ohlander of JLL represented Ally.

