Alma Opens 10,605 SF Office at Fulton East in Chicago

CHICAGO — Alma, a provider of aesthetic medical technologies and energy-based solutions for the surgical, medical aesthetics and beauty markets, has opened a 10,605-square-foot office at Fulton East in Chicago’s Fulton Market district. The 12-story, 90,000-square-foot office and retail building, developed by Parkside Realty Inc., is located at 215 N. Peoria St. Alma will also occupy ground-floor retail space in the building beginning in May.

The ninth floor of Fulton East will serve as the central location for the North American operation team of Alma, while the 5,025-square-foot retail space will house the company’s first U.S.-based Sisram Wellness Center. Alma will maintain its existing distribution space at 485 Half Day Road in Buffalo Grove, Ill. Jonathan Metzl of Cushman & Wakefield represented Alma in the lease, while Katie Scott and Camille Julmy of Parkside Realty represented ownership.