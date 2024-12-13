Friday, December 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
River-Street-Marketplace_San-Juan-Capistrano-Calif-2
River Street Marketplace totals 60,000 square feet in San Juan Capistrano.
CaliforniaDevelopmentRetailWestern

ALMQUIST Opens $70M River Street Marketplace in San Juan Capistrano, California

by Amy Works

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CALIF. — ALMQUIST has opened River Street Marketplace, a new $70 million retail development located in San Juan Capistrano, roughly 55 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Almost all of the property’s 30 tenants have opened, with the additional openings scheduled for the coming weeks. 

Retailers and restaurants at the center, which totals 60,000 square feet, include Free People, Shop Common Thread, Tecovas, Fermentation Farm, Finca, Wildfire Mercantile, La Vaquera, Seager, Pick Me Flowers, May Martin, Mendocino Farms, Toes on the Nose, Salt Optics, CAPO Leisure House, Studio Pilates, McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream, The Market by The Meat Cellar, Hobie, Rowan and Ubuntu.

Additionally, a miniature food hall will open soon at the development. Dubbed Rodeo River Street, the food hall will feature concepts including NOM, Parana Empanadas, Shootz Hawaiian, The Sushi Stand, Kebab Craft, Hudson’s Cookies, Bred Hot Chicken, Kozan Teahouse and Pastalia. 

You may also like

Logistics Property Co. Lands Full-Building Tenant at 1...

Carbon Shepherd Development Completes 60-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Hunt Midwest Sells Capstone at Centerra Seniors Housing...

King Street Tops Out 210,659 SF Manufacturing Project...

VanTrust Real Estate Buys 32-Acre Site Near Salt...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $23.9M in Construction Financing...

Marcus & Millichap Secures $19.4M in Acquisition Financing...

WinnCos. Completes 95-Unit Mixed-Income Seniors Housing Project in...

JLL Brokers Sale of Napa Auto Parts Portfolio...