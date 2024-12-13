ALMQUIST Opens $70M River Street Marketplace in San Juan Capistrano, California

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CALIF. — ALMQUIST has opened River Street Marketplace, a new $70 million retail development located in San Juan Capistrano, roughly 55 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Almost all of the property’s 30 tenants have opened, with the additional openings scheduled for the coming weeks.

Retailers and restaurants at the center, which totals 60,000 square feet, include Free People, Shop Common Thread, Tecovas, Fermentation Farm, Finca, Wildfire Mercantile, La Vaquera, Seager, Pick Me Flowers, May Martin, Mendocino Farms, Toes on the Nose, Salt Optics, CAPO Leisure House, Studio Pilates, McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream, The Market by The Meat Cellar, Hobie, Rowan and Ubuntu.

Additionally, a miniature food hall will open soon at the development. Dubbed Rodeo River Street, the food hall will feature concepts including NOM, Parana Empanadas, Shootz Hawaiian, The Sushi Stand, Kebab Craft, Hudson’s Cookies, Bred Hot Chicken, Kozan Teahouse and Pastalia.