ALMQUIST Signs 21 Tenants to River Street Marketplace in San Juan Capistrano, California

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CALIF. — ALMQUIST has signed 21 tenants to River Street Marketplace, a 60,000-square-foot retail development currently underway in San Juan Capistrano.

Concepts that will join the lineup include Bred’s Hot Chicken, Capistrano Brewing, Common Thread, Fermentation Farm, Finca by David Pratt, Free People, Gueros Cevicheria, Hudson’s Cookies, Kozan Teahouse & Boba, La Vaquera, McConnell’s Ice Cream, The Meat Cellar Market and Steakhouse, Mendocino Farms, Nana’s Fish Chippery, Nom, SALT., Seager, Shootz Hawaiian, Toes on the Nose, Ubuntu Café and Wildfire Mercantile.