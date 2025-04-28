Monday, April 28, 2025
Rodeo 72 will contain 15 food-and-beverage concepts.
ALMQUIST to Open 20,000 SF Culinary Food Hall in Whittier, California

by Amy Works

WHITTIER, CALIF. — San Juan Capistrano, Calif.-based ALMQUIST will open Rodeo 72, a 20,000-square-foot food hall in Whittier. The food hall is being created in a building that once housed a juvenile correctional facility. Rodeo 72 will contain 15 food-and-beverage concepts, a bar and a community-driven space for live music, local art and pop-up events. Additionally, tattoo studio Grailed Galley will also open inside Rodeo 72. The food hall is scheduled to open Saturday, May 3. ALMQUIST has also developed Rodeo 39 Public Market in Stanton, Calif., and Rodeo at River Street in San Juan Capistrano.

