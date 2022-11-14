Aloft Opens 124-Room Hotel in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Aloft Hotels, which is part of the Marriott Bonvoy family of brands, has opened an 124-room hotel in Arlington. Aloft Dallas Arlington is a pet-friendly establishment that offers an onsite restaurant and bar, grab-and-go food options, a lounge with billiards and live music, an outdoor pool, fitness center and 750 square feet of meeting and event space. Locally based firm Stonewood Hotels owns and manages the property.