Aloft Opens 124-Room Hotel in Arlington

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

Aloft Hotels Arlington totals 124 rooms.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Aloft Hotels, which is part of the Marriott Bonvoy family of brands, has opened an 124-room hotel in Arlington. Aloft Dallas Arlington is a pet-friendly establishment that offers an onsite restaurant and bar, grab-and-go food options, a lounge with billiards and live music, an outdoor pool, fitness center and 750 square feet of meeting and event space. Locally based firm Stonewood Hotels owns and manages the property.

