Alpha Realty Arranges Sale of 48-Unit Apartment Building in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Alpha Realty has arranged the sale of a 48-unit apartment building located at 1675 Ocean Ave. in the Midwood area of Brooklyn. The property also houses two office spaces for a total of approximately 54,000 square feet of commercial space. Lev Marshev and Yehuda Leser of Alpha Realty brokered the off-market transaction between a local family that sold the asset to a private investor for $8.5 million.