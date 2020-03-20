Alpha Realty Brokers $22M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. — Alpha Realty has brokered the $22 million sale of a 255-unit multifamily portfolio in Newark. The portfolio consists of eight buildings totaling 251,000 square feet, all of which are located on either Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard or Quitman Street. The buyer was a New Jersey-based owner-operator of multifamily buildings. The seller was a Brooklyn-based landlord liquidating its holdings in New Jersey. Lev Mavashev of Alpha Realty represented both parties in the off-market transaction.