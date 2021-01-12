Alpha Realty Brokers $25M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Alpha Realty has brokered the $25 million sale of a five-building, 115-unit multifamily portfolio in the Far Rockaway area of Queens. All of the buildings recently underwent full renovation programs that added new roofs and windows, as well as electrical and mechanical systems. Lev Mavashev of Alpha Realty represented the seller and buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The deal traded at a cap rate of 6.8 percent.