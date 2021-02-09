REBusinessOnline

Alpha Realty Brokers $4.5M Sale of Apartment Building in Manhattan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Northeast, Pennsylvania

NEW YORK CITY — Alpha Realty has brokered the $4.5 million sale of 310 E. 89th St., a 20-unit apartment building in Manhattan. The five-story building was originally constructed in 1920. Lev Mavashev and Shai Egison of Alpha Realty represented the seller and the locally based buyer in the transaction. The deal traded at a cap rate of 5.1 percent.

