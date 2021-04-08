REBusinessOnline

Alpha Realty Brokers $4.8M Sale of Multifamily Building in The Bronx

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Alpha Realty has brokered the $4.8 million sale of a 27-unit multifamily building located at 1580 Edison Ave. in The Bronx. The property, which includes retail space, traded at a cap rate of 6.3 percent and a price that equates to $209 per square foot. Lev Mavashev and Yehuda Leser of Alpha Realty represented the buyer and seller in the off-market deal. Both parties requested anonymity.

 

