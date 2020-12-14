REBusinessOnline

Alpha Realty Brokers $5.1M Sale of Apartment Building in The Bronx

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Alpha Realty has brokered the $5.1 million sale of a 33-unit apartment building located in the Wakefield area of The Bronx. The seller, a private family that owned the asset for 45 years, sold the property to LAL-Roughlock Fund I. Lev Mavashev, Yehuda Leser and Shai Egison of Alpha Realty represented both parties in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  