Alpha Realty Brokers $5.1M Sale of Apartment Building in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based firm Alpha Realty has brokered the $5.1 million sale of a 33-unit apartment building located in the Wakefield area of The Bronx. The seller, a private family that owned the asset for 45 years, sold the property to LAL-Roughlock Fund I. Lev Mavashev, Yehuda Leser and Shai Egison of Alpha Realty represented both parties in the transaction.