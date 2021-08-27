Alpha Realty Negotiates $11.8M Sale of Brooklyn Multifamily Portfolio

Pictured is the multifamily building at 348 Atlantic Ave. in the Boerum Hill area of Brooklyn, one of three properties in the recently sold portfolio.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Alpha Realty has negotiated the $11.8 million sale of a portfolio of three multifamily properties in Brooklyn’s Boerum Hill neighborhood. The properties are located at 348 Atlantic Ave., 336 State St. and 75 Hoyt St. Lev Mavashev and Daniel Aminov of Alpha Realty represented the seller, an investment fund that was looking to liquidate its Brooklyn holdings, and procured the buyer, a European investment firm. Both parties requested anonymity.