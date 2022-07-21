REBusinessOnline

Alpha Realty Negotiates $21.5M Sale of Apartment Complex in Harrison, New York

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

HARRISON, N.Y. — Locally based brokerage firm Alpha Realty has negotiated the $21.5 million sale of Harrison Playhouse Lofts, a 36-unit apartment complex located north of New York City. The site formerly housed a movie theater, and the complex features one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as 5,000 square feet of retail space. Lev Mavashev and Shai Egison of Alpha Realty represented the seller, Verco Properties, in the off-market deal. The duo also procured an undisclosed, locally based private investor as the buyer.

