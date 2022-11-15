REBusinessOnline

Alpha Realty Negotiates $24M Sale of Brooklyn Apartment Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm Alpha Realty has negotiated the $24 million sale of an 82-unit apartment building in the Crown Heights area of Brooklyn. The five-story building at 792 Sterling Place houses 30 studios, 34 one-bedroom units and 18 two-bedroom residences. Lev Mavashev of Alpha Realty represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the off-market transaction. The deal traded at a cap rate of 6.4 percent.

