2021-Newmark-Ave-Coos-Bay-OR
Burger King occupies the 2,824-square-foot restaurant building at 2021 Newmark Ave. in Coos Bay, Ore. (Photo Courtesy of CoStar Group)
AlpHubbard Acquires Burger King-Occupied Restaurant Building in Coos Bay, Oregon for $1.9M

by Amy Works

COOS BAY, ORE. — AlpHubbard LLC has purchased a restaurant property, located at 2021 Newmark Ave. in Coos Bay, from Ternik LLC for $1.9 million. Burger King occupies the 2,824-square-foot freestanding drive-thru building, which was constructed in 1992.

Todd VanDomelen and Mike Brown of Portland, Ore.-based Norris & Steven Inc. represented the buyer, while Clayton Brown of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.

Coos Bay is a coastal city approximately 100 miles southwest of Eugene.

