Alpine Electronics Sells 108,186 SF Industrial Property in Torrance, California

Located at 19145 Gramercy Place in Torrance, Calif., the property features 108,186 square feet of industrial space.

TORRANCE, CALIF. — Alpine Electronics of America has completed the sale of an 108,186-square-foot industrial investment property located at 19145 Gramercy Place in Torrance. IDI Logistics acquired the asset for $21.5 million.

The buyer plans to refurbish the concrete tilt-up building, which is located on more than 5.5 acres of land, before placing the property on the market for lease. The building served as the seller’s American headquarters before its relocation to Auburn Hills, Mich. Alpine Electronics is an automotive electronics manufacturer that provides consumers and leading automakers with audio, video, navigation and driver assistance products.

Todd Taugner, Frank Schulz III and David Prior of The Klabin Company/CORFAC International represented the seller and buyer in the deal.