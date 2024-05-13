Alpine Food Distributing Plans 116,766 SF Cold Storage Facility in Vernon, California

VERNON, CALIF. — ARCO National Construction’s Pacific Coast division is providing design-build services for a 116,766-square-foot cold storage facility renovation project for Alpine Food Distributing.

The site is located in Vernon, a first-ring suburb of Los Angeles. The project includes more than 40,000 square feet of freezer/cooler space, including nearly 10,000 square feet of convertible space capable of accommodating temperatures ranging from negative 10 degrees Fahrenheit to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. There are also 2,455 square feet of production cooler available for produce processing, as well as more than 50,000 square feet of ambient storage.

Additional construction details will include a carbon-dioxide refrigeration system, 15 dock positions, 26.5-foot clear heights and nearly 10,000 square feet of office space and break rooms.

Alpine Foods plans to begin operations within the facility before the end of this year.