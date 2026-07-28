Alpine Realty Capital Arranges Sale of DoubleTree Hotel and Conference Center in Bay City, Michigan

BAY CITY, MICH. — Alpine Realty Capital, a member of Hotel Brokers International, has arranged the sale of the DoubleTree Hotel and Conference Center by Hilton in Bay City. Alpine negotiated pricing and terms on behalf of the buyer and assisted in all aspects of due diligence, including appraisal and environmental execution, lender analysis and approvals and coordination with legal counsel and seller’s representatives. The property overlooks the Saginaw River and features an onsite restaurant, indoor pool, fitness center and meeting rooms.