Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The property overlooks the Saginaw River and features an onsite restaurant, indoor pool, fitness center and meeting rooms.
AcquisitionsHospitalityMichiganMidwest

Alpine Realty Capital Arranges Sale of DoubleTree Hotel and Conference Center in Bay City, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

BAY CITY, MICH. — Alpine Realty Capital, a member of Hotel Brokers International, has arranged the sale of the DoubleTree Hotel and Conference Center by Hilton in Bay City. Alpine negotiated pricing and terms on behalf of the buyer and assisted in all aspects of due diligence, including appraisal and environmental execution, lender analysis and approvals and coordination with legal counsel and seller’s representatives. The property overlooks the Saginaw River and features an onsite restaurant, indoor pool, fitness center and meeting rooms.

You may also like

UBS, CBRE Sign Leases at Arcadia Office Building...

Interra Realty Brokers $5.9M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio...

Foss Secures Tax Credits for 25-Story Office Tower...

Principle Construction Completes 55,468 SF Facility for Orozco...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $9.9M Sale of Cincinnati...

Eight Retail Tenants to Open at Phase II...

Berkadia Arranges $85M Sale of Multifamily Community in...

FRP Acquires 24 Acres in Broward County, Plans...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 180-Unit Apartment Complex in...