Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Comfort Inn & Suites and Conference Center is situated near Central Michigan University.
AcquisitionsHospitalityMichiganMidwest

Alpine Realty Capital Brokers Sale of 137-Room Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

by Kristin Harlow

MT. PLEASANT, MICH. — Alpine Realty Capital LLC, a member of Hotel Brokers International, has brokered the sale of the Comfort Inn & Suites and Conference Center in Mt. Pleasant, a city in central Michigan. The sales price was undisclosed. The 137-room hotel includes an adjacent 10,000-square-foot conference center and is situated near the main campus of Central Michigan University (CMU). The property is located on a 10-acre site that is leased from CMU. Further details of the sale were not provided.

You may also like

Carter Exchange Fund Management Sells Station at Poplar...

JLL Brokers Sale of 301,711 SF Lakeland Plaza...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Utah’s Largest...

Simon Breaks Ground on Residence Inn at Northgate...

DAUM Arranges Sale of Rusher Air Conditioning Headquarters...

Peak Construction Breaks Ground on 677,000 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7M Sale of State...

SRS Real Estate Brokers $3M Sale of Wendy’s-Occupied...

Coldwell Banker Commercial Negotiates $2.2M Sale of Retail...