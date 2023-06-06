Alpine Realty Capital Brokers Sale of 137-Room Comfort Inn & Suites Hotel in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

MT. PLEASANT, MICH. — Alpine Realty Capital LLC, a member of Hotel Brokers International, has brokered the sale of the Comfort Inn & Suites and Conference Center in Mt. Pleasant, a city in central Michigan. The sales price was undisclosed. The 137-room hotel includes an adjacent 10,000-square-foot conference center and is situated near the main campus of Central Michigan University (CMU). The property is located on a 10-acre site that is leased from CMU. Further details of the sale were not provided.