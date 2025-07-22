Tuesday, July 22, 2025
The-Hazel-Jersey-City
The Hazel, an apartment complex in Jersey City that consists of 202 units across two phases of development, features a gray and green brick façade with large floor-to-ceiling windows — a nod to the area’s industrial past. Phase II of the project added 87 units to the local supply.
Alpine Residential, Fields Grade Complete Lease-Up of 87-Unit Apartment Building in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between two local developers, Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, has completed the lease-up of Phase II of The Hazel, an 87-unit apartment building in the Bergen-Lafayette area of Jersey City. The building rises six stories, offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and features amenities such as a rooftop terrace with pool, outdoor grilling areas, multiple courtyards, a dog run, sky lounge, coworking space, library, fitness center and a demonstration kitchen. Fogarty Finger Architecture designed the property, which now has an occupancy rate of 95 percent.

