Alpine Residential, Fields Grade Complete Lease-Up of 87-Unit Apartment Building in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A partnership between two local developers, Alpine Residential and Fields Grade, has completed the lease-up of Phase II of The Hazel, an 87-unit apartment building in the Bergen-Lafayette area of Jersey City. The building rises six stories, offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and features amenities such as a rooftop terrace with pool, outdoor grilling areas, multiple courtyards, a dog run, sky lounge, coworking space, library, fitness center and a demonstration kitchen. Fogarty Finger Architecture designed the property, which now has an occupancy rate of 95 percent.