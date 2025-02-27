Thursday, February 27, 2025
Scholars-Village-Jersey-City
Residents at Scholars Village, a new apartment complex in Jersey City, will have access to a fitness center, coworking spaces and rooftop terraces with views of the Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty.
Alpine Residential Receives $142.7M in Financing for Jersey City Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New York-based developer Alpine Residential has received $142.7 million in financing for Scholars Village, a 500-unit multifamily project that will be located in Jersey City. The financing consists of a four-year, floating-rate construction loan from Bank OZK and a preferred equity investment from EOS Residential Investors. Scholars Village will comprise two 12-story buildings with studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, as well as 4,101 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Thomas Didio, Thomas Didio Jr. and Michael Mataras of JLL arranged the debt and equity on behalf of Alpine Residential.

