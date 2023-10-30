Alpine Start Development Breaks Ground on 261-Unit Multifamily Project in Saginaw, Texas

SAGINAW, TEXAS — Dallas-based Alpine Start Development has broken ground on Range West Saginaw, a 261-unit multifamily project that will be situated on an 11-acre site on the northern outskirts of Fort Worth. The development will house one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will range in size from 637 to 1,349 square feet. Amenities will include a pool, pickleball courts, fitness center, dog park and outdoor grilling stations. The first units are expected to be available for occupancy in late 2024.