Alston Construction Delivers 646,380 SF Industrial Facility for Loloi Rugs Near Atlanta
CARTERSVILLE, GA. — Alston Construction has delivered a 646,380-square-foot distribution center and showroom for Loloi Rugs in Cartersville. Ware Malcomb provided architecture and interior design for the build-to-suit facility, which is located at 840 Cassville White Road, less than one mile from Interstate 75 and 50 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. The single-story building features tilt-wall construction, 32-foot clear heights, 10,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of showroom space. Dallas-based Loloi Rugs is family-owned and -led and has been in operation since 2004. The textile company produces rugs, pillows and throws.
