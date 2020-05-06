Alston Construction Delivers 646,380 SF Industrial Facility for Loloi Rugs Near Atlanta

Loloi Rugs’ new distribution facility is located at 840 Cassville White Road in Cartersville, Ga., less than one mile from Interstate 75 and 50 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

CARTERSVILLE, GA. — Alston Construction has delivered a 646,380-square-foot distribution center and showroom for Loloi Rugs in Cartersville. Ware Malcomb provided architecture and interior design for the build-to-suit facility, which is located at 840 Cassville White Road, less than one mile from Interstate 75 and 50 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. The single-story building features tilt-wall construction, 32-foot clear heights, 10,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of showroom space. Dallas-based Loloi Rugs is family-owned and -led and has been in operation since 2004. The textile company produces rugs, pillows and throws.