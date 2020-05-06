REBusinessOnline

Alston Construction Delivers 646,380 SF Industrial Facility for Loloi Rugs Near Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Loloi Rugs’ new distribution facility is located at 840 Cassville White Road in Cartersville, Ga., less than one mile from Interstate 75 and 50 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

CARTERSVILLE, GA. — Alston Construction has delivered a 646,380-square-foot distribution center and showroom for Loloi Rugs in Cartersville. Ware Malcomb provided architecture and interior design for the build-to-suit facility, which is located at 840 Cassville White Road, less than one mile from Interstate 75 and 50 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta. The single-story building features tilt-wall construction, 32-foot clear heights, 10,000 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of showroom space. Dallas-based Loloi Rugs is family-owned and -led and has been in operation since 2004. The textile company produces rugs, pillows and throws.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business