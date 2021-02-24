REBusinessOnline

Alston, Ware Malcomb Complete Customer Service Center for Medline Industries in Dubuque, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Iowa, Midwest, Office

The call center spans 130,000 square feet. (Photo courtesy of Charlie Mayer Photography)

DUBUQUE, IOWA Alston Construction and Ware Malcomb have completed a new customer service center for Medline Industries Inc. in Dubuque. The 130,000-square-foot call center features more than 1,000 workstations. The project also features an outside patio as well as a 5,200-square-foot multipurpose room with a basketball court and fitness center. Medline, a manufacturer and distributor of healthcare supplies, has added more than 100 new jobs at the Dubuque facility. Alston served as general contractor and Ware Malcomb provided architecture and interior design services for the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  