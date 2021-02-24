Alston, Ware Malcomb Complete Customer Service Center for Medline Industries in Dubuque, Iowa
DUBUQUE, IOWA — Alston Construction and Ware Malcomb have completed a new customer service center for Medline Industries Inc. in Dubuque. The 130,000-square-foot call center features more than 1,000 workstations. The project also features an outside patio as well as a 5,200-square-foot multipurpose room with a basketball court and fitness center. Medline, a manufacturer and distributor of healthcare supplies, has added more than 100 new jobs at the Dubuque facility. Alston served as general contractor and Ware Malcomb provided architecture and interior design services for the project.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.