Alta Housing Breaks Ground on $46.3M Wilton Court Affordable Housing Project in Palo Alto

Located in Palo Alto, Calif., Wilton Court will feature 59 apartments designated for residents earning between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area median income.

PALO ALTO, CALIF. — Alta Housing (formerly Palo Alto Housing), a nonprofit affordable housing developer, has broken ground on Wilton Court, a 100 percent affordable housing community in Palo Alto.

Located at 3705 El Camino Real, the four-story property will feature 59 units offering independent living for a mix of single- and two-person households earning between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area median income. Twenty-one of the units are reserved for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The property is within walking distance of a grocery store, retail, restaurants, parks and public transportation.

The project team includes L&D Construction Co. as general contractor and PYATOK as designer. Completion is scheduled for summer 2022.

The City of Palo Alto, Santa Clara County, Wells Fargo Bank, Enterprise Community Partners California Community Reinvestment Corp., California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, California Department of Housing and Community Development, and California Municipal Finance Authority are providing financing for the $46.3 million project.