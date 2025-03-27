Thursday, March 27, 2025
Alta Senior Living Acquires 162-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Sacramento, California

by Amy Works

SACRAMENTO, CALIF.— Alta Senior Living has acquired a 162-unit seniors housing community located in Sacramento. Alta purchased the property with joint venture partner Brasa Capital Management. Formerly known as The Village at Heritage Park, the property will be rebranded as Rose Arbor Village. Built in 2017, the community features independent living, assisted living and memory care residences. Alta plans to implement a repositioning strategy that includes upgrading amenities, strategic lease-up initiatives and enhancing resident engagement. 

“We’re excited to add another full continuum community to our portfolio at an attractive basis well below replacement costs,” says Tomson Mukai, managing partner at Alta Senior Living.

