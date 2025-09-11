Alta West Partners, OlivePoint Capital Buy 104,795 SF Industrial Campus in Burbank, California

BURBANK, CALIF. — An affiliate of Alta West Partners and OlivePoint Capital have acquired an industrial manufacturing campus at 100-104 E. Graham Place in Burbank for an undisclosed price. Jeff Sause, Alex Olson, Jalynn Borders and Thomas Gonzalez of JLL Capital Markets secured acquisition bridge financing through a debt fund to support the borrowers’ value-add business plan.

Situated on 4.8 acres, the fully gated property offers 104,795 square feet of industrial space spread across five buildings. The asset features up to 28-foot clear heights in warehouse and manufacturing spaces, three grade-level doors and four dock-high loading doors. Additionally, the campus offers two vehicle access points and a configuration suited for both single- and multi-tenant scenarios.

Haskel International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ingersoll Rand, anchors the property for its American headquarters. Haskel, a global company in high-pressure fluid and gas handling solutions, has maintained operations at this location for more than 70 years.