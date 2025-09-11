Thursday, September 11, 2025
Located at 100-104 E. Graham Place in Burbank, Calif., the industrial manufacturing campus offers 104,795 square feet spread across five buildings.
Alta West Partners, OlivePoint Capital Buy 104,795 SF Industrial Campus in Burbank, California

by Amy Works

BURBANK, CALIF. — An affiliate of Alta West Partners and OlivePoint Capital have acquired an industrial manufacturing campus at 100-104 E. Graham Place in Burbank for an undisclosed price. Jeff Sause, Alex Olson, Jalynn Borders and Thomas Gonzalez of JLL Capital Markets secured acquisition bridge financing through a debt fund to support the borrowers’ value-add business plan.

Situated on 4.8 acres, the fully gated property offers 104,795 square feet of industrial space spread across five buildings. The asset features up to 28-foot clear heights in warehouse and manufacturing spaces, three grade-level doors and four dock-high loading doors. Additionally, the campus offers two vehicle access points and a configuration suited for both single- and multi-tenant scenarios.

Haskel International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ingersoll Rand, anchors the property for its American headquarters. Haskel, a global company in high-pressure fluid and gas handling solutions, has maintained operations at this location for more than 70 years.

