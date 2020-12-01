REBusinessOnline

Alter to Develop $54M Sports Medicine Center for Banner Health in Scottsdale

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Healthcare, Western

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Alter, a commercial real estate developer, has announced plans for a $54 million sports medicine center for Banner Health at its Riverwalk at Talking Stick mixed-use development along Loop 101 at Indian Bend Road in Scottsdale.

Preliminary design is underway for the three-story, 80,000-square-foot project, which will offer athletes dedicated sports medicine services. Completion is slated for fourth-quarter 2022.

Pat Williams of JLL represented Banner Health, while Kurt Rosene of NOVO Development represented Alter in the project negotiations.

