Alterman Debuts 190,000 SF Headquarters Campus in Live Oak, Texas

by Taylor Williams

LIVE OAK, TEXAS — Texas-based electrical contractor Alterman has debuted its new 190,000 square-foot first headquarters campus in the northeastern San Antonio suburb of Live Oak. The 20-acre site is located at intersection of Loop 1604 and I-35, and the campus consists of a 100,000-square-foot logistics and manufacturing building and a 90,000-square-foot office building. Studio8 Architects designed the campus, and Whiting-Turner Construction served as the general contractor. Construction began in fall 2022.

