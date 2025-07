HOUSTON — Philadelphia-based investment firm Alterra IOS has acquired an industrial outdoor storage facility in North Houston. The 3.7-acre facility at 1960 S. Starpoint Road is adjacent to George Bush International Airport and features two warehouses totaling 17,880 square feet that are leased to national tenants in the oil and gas production and pumping services sector. Jack Zalta of KSR NY brokered the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.