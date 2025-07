SUGAR LAND, TEXAS — Philadelphia-based investment firm Alterra IOS has acquired an industrial outdoor storage facility located at 25 miles southwest of Houston at 15646 Ennis Road in Sugar Land. The facility features a 30,000-square-foot warehouse and was fully leased at the time of sale of a national building materials distributor. Alex Harrold of Matthews Real Estate Investment Services represented Alterra in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.