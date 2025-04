SWEDESBORO, N.J. — Locally based investment firm Alterra IOS (industrial outdoor storage) has purchased a 4.9-acre facility located outside of Philadelphia in Swedesboro. The site at 223 Paulsboro Road is located 20 miles from Philadelphia International Airport and 30 miles from the Port of Philadelphia and was fully leased at the time of sale to equipment rental company Sunbelt Rentals. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz brokered the deal. The seller was not disclosed.