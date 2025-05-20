Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
6110-W.-Passyunk-Ave.-Philadelphia
The new soil remediation facility at 6110 W. Passyunk Ave. in Philadelphia is capable of recycling up to 250 tons of soil per hour using a wet washing process to extract impurities, contaminants and aggregates from excavated and contaminated soil. In turn, the facility produces quality soil, gravel, sand and stone for future use. 
DevelopmentNortheastPennsylvania

Alterra, Eco Materials Open $40M Soil Remediation Facility in South Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between Alterra IOS, a locally based investment firm specializing in industrial outdoor storage facilities, and Eco Materials has opened a $40 million soil remediation facility in South Philadelphia. The site spans roughly 6 acres at 6110 W. Passyunk Ave. The facility reclaims and repurposes sand, aggregate and construction waste through an advanced wet washing process, ultimately remediating and repurposing more than 85 percent of incoming materials back into the construction ecosystem for future use. 

You may also like

McGrath Real Estate Completes 400-Unit Multifamily Project in...

S3 Capital Provides $46.5M Construction Loan for Denton...

KDC Breaks Ground on 13,500 SF Headquarters, Training...

Metro Loft, DWREI Receive $720M in Financing for...

Joint Venture Buys 181,150 SF Shopping Center in...

City National Bank Provides $14.5M Loan for Refinancing...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $6.2M in Financing for Medical...

Mid-Pen Opens First Phase of Midway Village Affordable...

Stream Realty Partners Secures Entitlements for 100,000 SF...