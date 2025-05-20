Alterra, Eco Materials Open $40M Soil Remediation Facility in South Philadelphia

3
PHILADELPHIA — A partnership between Alterra IOS, a locally based investment firm specializing in industrial outdoor storage facilities, and Eco Materials has opened a $40 million soil remediation facility in South Philadelphia. The site spans roughly 6 acres at 6110 W. Passyunk Ave. The facility reclaims and repurposes sand, aggregate and construction waste through an advanced wet washing process, ultimately remediating and repurposing more than 85 percent of incoming materials back into the construction ecosystem for future use.