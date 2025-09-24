Alterra IOS Acquires 2.8-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in Metro Chicago

ELMHURST, ILL. — Alterra IOS has acquired a 2.8-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property with more than 35,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space in the Chicago suburb of Elmhurst. Located at 216 W. Diversey Ave., the asset includes designated office space and is fully leased to a heavy-duty truck company. Situated 10 miles southwest of the Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the property offers convenient access to Chicago and the greater Midwest with direct connectivity to I-290, I-294 and Route 20. Alessandra Bianchi of ONE Commercial Real Estate represented Alterra in the acquisition. As of third-quarter 2025, Alterra has acquired more than 390 properties in 37 states.