Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Alterra IOS Acquires 2.8-Acre Industrial Outdoor Storage Property in Metro Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

ELMHURST, ILL. — Alterra IOS has acquired a 2.8-acre industrial outdoor storage (IOS) property with more than 35,000 square feet of accompanying warehouse space in the Chicago suburb of Elmhurst. Located at 216 W. Diversey Ave., the asset includes designated office space and is fully leased to a heavy-duty truck company. Situated 10 miles southwest of the Chicago O’Hare International Airport, the property offers convenient access to Chicago and the greater Midwest with direct connectivity to I-290, I-294 and Route 20. Alessandra Bianchi of ONE Commercial Real Estate represented Alterra in the acquisition. As of third-quarter 2025, Alterra has acquired more than 390 properties in 37 states.

You may also like

JLL Secures $115M Financing for Three Distribution Centers...

CBRE Arranges $48M Sale of Remount Office and...

IPA Brokers $17.6M Sale of Park at Bay...

Toyota Motor Sales Signs 121,188 SF Industrial Lease...

Renew Trucks Signs 2,604 SF Industrial Lease Expansion...

JLL Brokers Sale of 80-Room Boxer Hotel in...

Hunneman Arranges $11.8M Sale of Boston Apartment Complex

JLL Arranges $130M Refinancing for 1.1 MSF Industrial...

TCC, Affinius Capital Break Ground on 778,720 SF...