HOUSTON — Alterra IOS has acquired a 9.7-acre industrial outdoor storage facility (IOS) located at 9605 Galveston Road in southeast Houston. The property houses three buildings totaling 31,000 square feet that are currently vacant. According to Crexi, the buildings feature 18- to 21-foot clear heights, office and showroom space and four grade-level loading doors. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.