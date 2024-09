PASADENA, TEXAS — Alterra IOS has acquired a five-acre industrial outdoor storage site in the eastern Houston suburb of Pasadena. The site at 5100 Underwood Road currently houses 57,500 square feet of warehouse space and was acquired off-market via a sale-leaseback with the seller and tenant, an undisclosed national industrial chemical cleaning company. The sale-leaseback agreement spans 10 years and also includes two other properties.