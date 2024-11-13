Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndianaIndustrialMidwestMinnesotaMissouriOhio

Alterra IOS Acquires Portfolio of Seven Industrial Outdoor Storage Sites Across Midwest

by Kristin Harlow

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia-based Alterra IOS has acquired seven industrial outdoor storage (IOS) sites totaling 23 usable acres largely in the Midwest region. The purchase price was undisclosed. The sites are fully leased to a national telecommunications and broadband network company. Each parcel is located across metro areas in Dallas, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Chicago, Nashville, Cleveland and St. Louis. Specifically, the properties are located in Haslet, Texas; Osseo, Minn.; Indianapolis; Frankfort, Ill.; La Vergne, Tenn.; Avon, Ohio; and St. Peters, Mo. All of the assets in the portfolio are located near city downtowns, interstate highways, international airports and rail networks. CRE Advising facilitated the acquisition.

You may also like

Adirondack Capital Partners Negotiates $7.9M Sale of Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.7M Sale of Manhattan...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 119,085 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.2M Sale of Flex...

Girl Scouts of Virginia Acquires Flex Building in...

REDA, Clarion Partners Deliver 253,318 SF Industrial Project...

Madison Marquette Divests of 96,535 SF Valent Innovation...

Capstone Advisors Buys 55,580 SF Solana Beach Retail...

RBR Interquest Sells Fuzzy’s Taco Shop-Occupied Restaurant Property...