Alterra IOS Acquires Portfolio of Seven Industrial Outdoor Storage Sites Across Midwest

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia-based Alterra IOS has acquired seven industrial outdoor storage (IOS) sites totaling 23 usable acres largely in the Midwest region. The purchase price was undisclosed. The sites are fully leased to a national telecommunications and broadband network company. Each parcel is located across metro areas in Dallas, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Chicago, Nashville, Cleveland and St. Louis. Specifically, the properties are located in Haslet, Texas; Osseo, Minn.; Indianapolis; Frankfort, Ill.; La Vergne, Tenn.; Avon, Ohio; and St. Peters, Mo. All of the assets in the portfolio are located near city downtowns, interstate highways, international airports and rail networks. CRE Advising facilitated the acquisition.